The EPA is continuing their process of cleaning up the Erie Coke site.

According to officials, the EPA is currently in the removal action process.

At the end of April, they finished bench testing material to see if it is hazardous. The material was then shipped out for disposal.

Last week vacuum trucks were brought in to ship off three on site waste water tanks.

The last step will be the removal of the Bi Products Area.

They are currently in the process of requesting bidders.