Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency held a public meeting on the effects of a toxic chemical released by certain types of facilities.

The chemical is known as Ethylene Oxide, or “E-T-O,” and is used in the sterilization of medical equipment and devices.

According to the EPA, the toxicity of this chemical was not fully recognized until recently, which has prompted federal officials to begin drafting regulations on the chemical.

One facility that is being monitored is Cosmed — located on East 33rd, near McClelland Street.

The map of the area indicated nearby residents who may be affected by pro-longed exposure over an extended period of time.

Example map of potentially affected area.

“On a national level, while we are concerned about the risk in these cities and Erie , ETO is not a chemical that will last for a long time in the environment, and that is good news and if we can reduce the amount of ETO coming out of the facility, the risk will be going down right away,” said Madeline Beal of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on this chemical and how the EPA is monitoring it, you can learn more at EPA.gov/ETO.