A multi-agency probe into potential environmental damage done by Erie Coke continues, and so does the search for possible victims.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) confirmed their criminal investigation division is helping the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The EPA is trying to identify potential victims and gather victim impact statements. Neither agency is commenting on whether anyone has come forward yet.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has created a webpage to provide information to potential victims.