EPA wants property owners of Erie Coke Corporation to pay for property clean up

The clean up at Erie Coke Corporation has a big price tag and the EPA wants to make sure the property owners pay up.

A superfund lien totaling more than a million dollars has been filed against the property at 925 East Bay Drive.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, that figure represents the amount of money they’ve spent on clean-up as of March 18th.

It’s an amount that’s expected to increase.

The lien would be payable if Erie Coke sells the site at the foot of East Avenue.

