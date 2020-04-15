EPD and PSP release crime statistics

Local law enforcement is assessing the crime rate.

The Erie Police Department (EPD) released crime rate statistics for the first three months of 2020 yesterday.

Some categories that saw an increase compared to 2019 and 2018 include reports of shots fired, recovered firearms stolen from cars, fraud and calls for domestic disturbances.

Areas of decrease include aggravated assaults, forgeries, rape and DUI’s.

Erie Police also released factors believed to be affecting these statistics.

The first is the installation of a new computer system that categorizes certain crimes differently than before, the second is the milder weather.

They say the COVID-19 Stay at Home order that came into effect in March has also helped lower crime recently.

You can download EPD’s first quarter 2020 crime statistics below:

And Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) also released year-to-year crime statistics for March.

PSP looked at three different categories including criminal arrests, reportable crashes and founded offenses.

In Erie and Meadville, crime was down in all three categories.

In Corry, Warren and Girard, criminal arrests and “founded offenses” were up, but reportable crashes were down.

In Franklin County, all three categories saw increases.