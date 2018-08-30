EPD Officer, Lieutenant Christopher Crawford, receives Police Officer of the Year award Video

The Pennsylvania VFW is honoring an Erie Police Officer for outstanding service.

The state's Department of Veterans of Foreign Wars recently awarded Erie Police Lieutenant Christopher Crawford with the Police Officer of the Year award. Crawford is a crime scene unit commander with the Erie Police Department, where he's served for 24 years.

He's also a veteran, having served in the army. Crawford tells us, "I'm sure there was a lot of outstanding officers that put in for the award. So, I'm very humbled, very honored to have received it."

Crawford was selected for the award out of more than 50 officers statewide. Each year, the state's VFW awards a police officer, a firefighter, and an EMT with the Public Safety Award.