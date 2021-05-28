EPS celebrates student athletes, career and tech students at Signing Day Ceremony

It’s about this time each year when high school athletes are recognized for signing with a college or university to continue their careers at the next level. At Erie High, the same commitment is now being made to the school’s technical students.

This is a combined effort to recognize not only Erie’s sports achievements, but the achievements of Erie’s technical students too.

Those students receive certification that gives them the option of going into the work force or into higher education, so their teachers think they should be recognized just like sports athletes.

“Many of our programs have partnerships with local industry and they work very hard to employ our students, they look for our students, they call us for our students because they know they are ready to go to work… they’re ready to do the job,” said Pam Mackowski, career and technical programs.

Just like athletes, these technical graduates are given the chance to sign letters of intent, either to a job or a university.

Participating seniors include (Career and technical education students are listed with their trade and employer):

Joelean Gibbs, machine trades, Modern Industries

Kerry Evans, machine trades, Finish Thompson Inc.

Victoria Harvey, medical assisting, Millcreek Community Hospital

Tom Holman, welding, The Warren Company

Nick Hoffer, food services, TGI Fridays

Pla Law Eh Soe, machine trades, Penn Erie Division

Sebastian Alloway, construction trades, Anything About Board

Tabitha Hammond, welding, Advanced Welding Technologies

Zack Wolozanski, culinary arts, Country Fair

Ozma Gaughan, culinary arts, Barnes & Noble

Isabella Nadzam, swimming, Penn State Behrend

Marcell Banks-Beatty, basketball, Jamestown Community College

JJ Woodward, football, Mercyhurst University

Joshua Karnes, men’s gymnastics, Penn State University

Not present:

Julian Szymanski, criminal justice, U.S. Air Force

Olivia Nola, track, Penn State Behrend