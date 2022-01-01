Equipment failure at substation leads to hundreds without power in Edinboro

It was a busy night for Penelec crews in southern Erie County after a power surge eaves hundreds of households in the dark.

This happened around 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the Edinboro substation.

According to Penelec officials, there was an equipment failure at the substation that led to the outages.

500 customers were affected, but a majority of customers were put back online at 9:30 p.m., according to Penelec.

