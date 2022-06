A popular summer music series has returned to the shores of Presque Isle.

The UPMC Sunset Music Series kicked off at Beach 11.

The acts on Wednesday night featured Rodger Montgomery Blues Band as the opener and Eric Brewer and Friends as the headliner.

People were also able to enjoy extended swimming hours, food, and other activities while listening to the music and catching the sunset.

The Sunset Music Series will take place each Wednesday night through July 27.