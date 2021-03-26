Eric County Public Safety aiming to provide vaccine clinics in rural areas

Erie County Public Safety wants the community to know other vaccine clinics will be on the way in rural areas.

Recently, there have been some concerns from residents regarding no clinics in Erie County.

The goal is to provide vaccine for as many Erie County residents. There is a planning team of the department that is actively looking for ways to provide community vaccination centers.

Dan Loewenheim says the department is doing their best to advance the planning for these clinics.

“Please be patient, we are doing our best throughout Erie County to really try to get the vaccine to where it’s needed to our population. In the meantime, please be patient and continue to wear your masks and wash your hands and stay socially distanced.” Loewenheim said.