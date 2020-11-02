Eric Trump makes final campaign stop in Waterford

The race for a seat at the White House is underway, with two days left until the presidential election.

President Trump’s son, Eric Trump making a final campaign stop in hopes of gaining Erie County votes.

“They’re sick of seeing the radical left, these guys have never accomplished anything, they want to strip that out of society, they want to take away constitutional rights, like your second amendment,” Trump said.

This comes after Erie County went red during the 2016 election, Eric Trump says it could happen again.

For 30 minutes, Trump’s son calling out democratic nominee Joe Biden, expressing the lack of success in 47 years.

“The other guy can’t even be found, no one knows where he is, he has zero work ethic and how my father works every single day, they see how hard he fights for this company,” Trump said.

Eric Trump also expressing the Democratic party would raise taxes and remove private healthcare, and eliminate fracking.

“Biden literally said yes, I would like to phase out fossil fuel by 2025. My father will never let that happen, he will always be behind our great energy workers sand behind the industry in this country,” Trump explained.