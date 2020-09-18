Eric Trump to campaign in Erie Monday for Make America Great Again! event at Bayfront Convention Center

A member of the Trump family is headed to Erie on Monday to campaign for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

On Monday, Eric Trump will make his way to Erie for a Make America Great Again event. Leaders in the Republican Party say this symbolizes the importance Erie County voters have on this year’s election.

“Erie County is essential. I mean, we are rated as the number one county in the United States that Trump has to win, so that puts the heat on us.” said Verel Salmon, County Chairman of Republican Party.

“There is a reason that they come here. They love this town and they understand that you know what the key to a victory is winning Erie again and I think with this President, people really relate to him and like him. He is truly the blue collar President and I think we’re blue collar people.” said Congressman Mike Kelly.

Eric Trump is President Trump’s son. Many believe hearing the perspective of the 36-year old will help bring younger voters to the polls.

“He ran saying about how he will listen to the American people about what they want to do and it’s good that they’re actually doing that. As a young person, it’s nice seeing that they actually care about what people want to think instead of just saying what their donors or people at the top say.” said Eric Page.

Congressman Mike Kelly going on to explain that he wouldn’t be surprised if this is just the first of a few visits from the campaign over the next month.

“I have a suspicion that we are going to see the President and Vice President, as I said earlier, they know looking back to 2016, the overwhelming support they got from people in Erie.” Kelly said.

The event is set to happen at the Bayfront Convention Center and if you chose to register you are limited to two tickets. The event on Monday is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. with doors opening at 5:00 p.m.