Update: Erie County 911 Services have been fully restored

Due to an unexpected failure within the Commonwealth (PA) Emergency Services IP

Network, Erie County 911 is unable to receive 9-1-1 calls on wireless devices.

According to a release, if you have an emergency, please text 9-1-1 or call 9-1-1 on a landline phone. If you are unable to text or don’t have access to a landline phone, you can report to your closest police or fire department.

You will be notified immediately when 9-1-1 services from wireless devices has been

restored.