Breweries in PA is introducing the first every “Breweries in PA Homebrew Invitational”

During the summer months of 2022, there will be five homebrew events held across Pennsylvania and the top three winners from each event will go on to compete for the title of best homebrewer in the state.

Homebrewers from across PA can click here to sign up for any of the regional events with the top 15 from all of events will compete in a sixth and final competition.

Each regional events will be held at these locations:

June 11th – Free Will Brewing (Perkasie, PA)

June 25th – Wallenpaupack Brewing (Hawley, PA)

July 9th – Englewood Brewing (Hummelstown, PA)

July 16th – Hop Farm Brewing (Pittsburgh, PA)

August 13th – Lavery Brewing (Erie, PA)

The top three winners from each region will compete at Rusty Rail Brewing in Mifflinburg, PA on Sunday, October 16 for the title of best homebrewer in Pennsylvania.

For more information about the competition, click here.