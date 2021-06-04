Erie Action members voice concern over three pro-life bills in state House Health Committee

Members of Erie Action are voicing concerns over three pro-life state bills that have made it out of the State House Health Committee.

We’re told that this has been an ongoing concern for decades and both sides continue to fight for what they think is justified.

“If they figure out that they can control our bodies and put laws on our bodies, then what’s stopping them for putting other laws on everyone else’s bodies.” said Adison Tomlinson, Leader of the PA Red Cloaks.

Tomlinson and Andria Stelmack are activists of Erie Action. Both say they’re standing up for the younger generation.

“It’s really important for me because I’d rather fight for these rights, while we still have them, then watch them be taken away from us.” said Andria Stelmack, Founder of Erie Action.

The Hearbeat Bill, the Unborn Child Dignity Act and the Down Syndrome Protection Act are the bills that are working their way to a full House vote.

This comes after reports of 31,000+ abortions that were done across Pennsylvania in 2019. Currently, women can have an abortion for up to six months in Pennsylvania.

State Rep. Kathy Rapp says the Heartbeat Bill would prevent any abortion after a heartbeat is detected.

“This would limit the abortion, except for the life of a mother after the heartbeat is detected by, obviously, through an examination with a medical practitioner.” Rep. Rapp said.

While the laws change over the years, the key disagreements remain.

“So many children who are in poor life situations because of mothers who were forced to give birth when they did not want to.” Tomlinson said.

“I question why I don’t understand why you want to strip your sisters of those rights even if you didn’t want them yourself. I don’t understand where those women are coming from.” Stelmack said.

State Rep. Kathy Rapp says all three bills will go to the Senate floor to be voted on sometime next week.

Erie Action will be protesting Friday and throughout the weekend at Perry Square.

These are slated to take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The groups will be collecting donations for the Little Free Pantries.