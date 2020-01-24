Erie activists depart for March For Life in Washington D.C.

The nation’s capitol will be filled with activists as they gather for the March for Life.

The bus from Erie will make its way to Washington D.C. for the march. With around 100 people boarding the bus, the group is leaving from St. George Church and expecting to arrive in D.C. tomorrow morning.

March for Life is the largest annual pro-life gathering in the world, and this year for the first time a sitting president will be taking. President Donald Trump plans to be there in person to speak.

The one-mile trek ends outside of the U.S. Supreme Court. This year, several college, high school and middle school students from Erie are making the trip.