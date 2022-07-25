(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three Erie County agencies are receiving funding from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to help reduce underage and dangerous drinking.

Edinboro Borough, Edinboro University (PennWest), and Gannon University received more than $30,000 each in grant funding from the board. In total, 97 organizations from 41 counties received grants for more than $3.3 million doled out by the Liquor Control Board. According to an announcement from the board, the maximum award for each two-year grant was $40,000.

Edinboro Borough received $32,360 for enforcement patrols, educational outreach, advertising, PBTs, and training for liquor laws and alcohol-related offenses.

Edinboro University received $33,200 for increased enforcement, social media posts, posters, motivational interviewing, conference attendance and training.

Gannon University received $36,140 for increased patrols, ID scanners, training for student leaders and influencers regarding alcohol awareness, multiple surveys (including an online survey that helps students understand their personal alcohol use), and a social media and marketing campaign.

A full list of the grant recipients and their projects is available online.

According to the announcement, the grants overall were awarded to 29 community law-enforcement efforts, 28 community and nonprofit organizations and their initiatives, four primary and secondary schools, 34 colleges and universities, one for a for-profit organization aimed at outreach and public service announcements, and one to a post-secondary education center.