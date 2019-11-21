Erie Airbnb Host Lobbied for rules to be put into place

Airbnb host Susan Morse who owns a home in the Glenwood Neighborhood was lobbying for future rules and regulations. In August, the Erie Zoning Board voted to allow short term rentals at the property. Recently there was a Supreme Court ruling in Pennsylvania that lets municipalities make their own rules.

“Business per usual right now but that may come to a stop depending on what happens in the next 6 months or so,” said Morse. Mayor Joe Schember said people have expressed concern about safety when it comes to having Airbnb’s in a suburban setting. “We just have to be careful that people aren’t coming in and using drugs,” said Schember.

This was an initial reading with no specifics. More discussion is expected to take place at the second reading.