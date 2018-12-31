Erie Airbnb hosts make $1 million in 2018, PA hosts make around $122 million

Airbnb, the world’s leading community-driven hospitality company, announced today that its Pennsylvania host community earned a total of approximately $122 million in supplemental income while welcoming approximately 1 million guest arrivals to the state in 2018.

This comes as Pennsylvania residents increasingly embrace the home sharing platform as an opportunity to earn supplemental income and make ends meet. There are now 14,200 Pennsylvania hosts who share their homes via Airbnb, typically earning about $5,200 annually in supplemental income.



“2018 was another great year for Airbnb in Pennsylvania, with more local residents and small businesses able to benefit from the economic opportunities created by home sharing than ever before,” said Josh Meltzer, Head of Northeast Public Policy. “As we reflect on this past year and celebrate the beginning of a new one, we are proud to have played a small role in countless memories and cultural exchanges across the Keystone State -- from summer trips and leaf peeping to college commencements and the holiday season. We look forward to continuing to help families across Pennsylvania earn extra income while allowing countless communities to enjoy the tourism economy in 2019."



In addition to the new income going into the pockets of Pennsylvania Airbnb hosts, Airbnb has also been collecting and remitting applicable Pennsylvania state, county and city taxes on behalf of its hosts since 2015. Earlier this year, Airbnb announced that it delivered $21.2 million in tax revenue to the state in that time.



2018 also brought the launch of Airbnb Plus -- a selection of one-of-a-kind, design-focused Homes that have been inspected and verified in person against a 100+ point checklist covering cleanliness, comfort and design. The Plus platform recently expanded to Philadelphia.



Airbnb also significantly expanded Experiences throughout Pennsylvania in 2018, offering handcrafted activities led by local experts in cities like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Lancaster, State College and more. Airbnb Experiences is creating new economic opportunities for Pennsylvania residents by allowing them to unlock their talents and interests and make money from them, catering to the hundreds of millions of people that use Airbnb’s platform to discover unique and authentic travel experiences.

