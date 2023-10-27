(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie International Airport will see an additional daily flight to North Carolina starting in 2024.

According to a release, American Airlines will be adding a third daily flight to connect Charlotte and Erie starting April 4, 2024. American Airlines launched a third flight four times a week to Charlotte from Erie on Sept. 7, 2023, to test the community’s demand and response.

“The Erie regional community responded positively to the additional seats in the market,” said Derek Martin, executive director of the Erie Regional Airport Authority.

All flights that departed Erie Airport were 95% full in the month of September, the release states.

Thanks to the community’s response, the Erie Regional Airport Authority and business and leisure travelers are excited about the reinstatement of the additional evening departure.

“American is looking forward to offering local residents a third flight to Charlotte Douglas International Airport from Erie International Airport starting next April,” said Joe Sottile, American Airlines director of domestic network planning. “With convenient connections over Charlotte to top destinations across the U.S., Europe, the Caribbean and more, American is proud to offer more ways for our customers to see the work next summer.”

American Airlines schedule starting in April 2024 will look like: