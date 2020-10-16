Erie Airport announces new flights out of Erie

Many who plan on flying out of the Erie International Airport will soon be able to connect with many more domestic and international destinations.

Airport officials announced today that United Airlines is now offering nonstop services to the Washington-Dulles Airport.

This will give people connections all along the East Coast, as well as, international connectivity to 46 different cities.

This process started in January 2019 through a Small Community Air Service Grant.

“The challenge right now is it’s a six hour drive and it’s basically an hour and ten minute flight, and so a lot of those business that were interested in Erie didn’t want to connect to here, even though you could. So, they might have not moved forward with business opportunities here in Erie,” said Derek Martin, executive director, Erie International Airport.

There will be two flights a day beginning December 17th.