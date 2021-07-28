Erie Airport Authority Board meeting provides little explanation about the executive director’s leave of absence

The Erie Airport Authority Board meeting provided little explanation about the executive director’s leave of absence.

The future of Delta Airline Service is also uncertain at this time.

The board said that Executive Director Derek Martin could return to his position in the next few weeks.

Few answers were provided about the whereabouts of the Erie Airport Authority Executive Director Derek Martin. The board stated that Martin is currently on a leave of absence.

“At this point in time, the authority has no reason to believe he will not be returning to his role as executive director at the Erie Regional Airport Authority within one to two weeks,” said Andrea Zdaniewski, President of Erie Airport Authority.

The authority’s chief financial officer is assuming the role as acting executive director for the time being.

“The specifics surrounding Mr. Martin’s leaving is a personal matter, and therefore the authority will not be commenting any further,” said Zdaniewski.

The interim executive director of the airport said that the most recent comment from Delta Airlines said that it is unclear whether the suspension of service is temporary or permanent.

“Delta suspended service in July of last year and based on the most recent communications with Delta representatives at this moment in time we don’t know if this is a continuation of temporary service or if this will end up being permanent suspension,” said James Pacansky, Chief Financial Officer and Interim Executive Director of the Erie Airport Authority.

A permanent suspension would put a strain on the Erie Airport Authority.

“If that ends up being the case we’re going to have to work really hard to acquire different services leaving the Erie Airport,” said Pacansky.

Nationwide there is a jet fuel shortage. However, board members said that Erie International Airport will not be impacted by the shortage.

