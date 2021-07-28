Erie Airport Authority Board to hold meeting on Airport Director’s leave and the future of Delta Airlines

The Erie Regional Airport Authority Board will meet later today to discuss some “hot topic” issues for the airport.

The Airport Authority Board is holding a meeting at noon Wednesday to discuss issues surrounding the whereabouts of Airport Director Derek Martin and the potential future for Delta Airlines.

What we know as of now — Airport Director Martin is on leave.

Although that was never announced publicly, it was confirmed by Airport Chief Financial Officer James Packansky.

Action News has reached out to board members to find the reason for Martin’s leave, but they say they are unsure of exactly what’s going on.

The topics up for discussion, according to the meeting agenda, include airport fees, new business, the approval of general operating bills to be paid and financial report.

The meeting will take place at the Intermodal Center off the Bayfront Parkway at noon Wednesday.

Again, we are expecting this meeting to give the public some answer as to why Derek Martin is on leave and what’s next for Delta Airlines at the Erie Airport.



