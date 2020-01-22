Erie Airport Authority discusses fate of Aviators Wall of Fame

The fate of the Aviators Wall of Fame was discussed at an Erie Airport Authority meeting today.

The fate of the wall was discussed during the meeting as family members argued against a plan to move dozens of portraits of Erie’s heroes to the V.A. Medical Center building in Erie.

The Executive Director of the Erie International Airport says the wall was never intended to be a permanent one, adding that the airport plans on removing the wall to install a second baggage claim area to accommodate passengers.

Board Member Patrick Cappabianca spoke out against the removal of the Aviators Wall of Fame, making a motion to put the wall back.

All but two board members voted against bringing it back. Some community members made an emotional plea to the board to re-think their decision.

One man showed up to fight for the wall, saying this is more than pictures but a representation of Erie heritage.

“That wall was there to inspire others from Erie so that they would know they could go on and do great things. They are not heroes hanging on the wall, but ordinary people who have done extraordinary things,” said James Allen Regenor, Air Force Colonel.

The wall featuring portraits of veterans was removed to make room for a second baggage claim. No timetable is set for construction. Until it begins, the area will feature paid advertisements.

As for the meantime, the portraits will remain locked up at the VA Hospital waiting to be re-framed and displayed throughout the hospital.

“We would like to group them so they are together. Right now we don’t have a specific location. Our interior designer is looking through the hospital for the best place for them to be placed,” said Connie Faulszczak, Executive Assistant, Erie VA Medical Center.

If a family member would like to claim the portrait of their own family member, they will have a chance to collect it before the hospital puts them up for display.

Many board members say this does not mean the wall will not return to a different area. It is still very much up in the air at this time.