Erie Airport Authority to restore the Aviation Wall of Fame

After a Tuesday afternoon special board meeting, the Erie Airport Authority will be restoring the Aviation Wall of Fame.

The special meeting comes after the authority voted six to two, defeating a resolution which called for the wall to be restored. The purpose of the removal was, according to the airport director, to make way for expansion of the baggage claim area at the terminal building.

The authority has taken considerable heat over that move. This is a developing story and we will have all the latest tonight on JET 24 Action News beginning at 5 and on YourErie.com