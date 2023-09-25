An expansion is taking place at Erie International Airport that is expected to enhance the traveling experience.

Derek Martin, executive director of the airport, said the airport’s taxiway alpha starts at the east side of the airport with an expansion looking to take place to the west side of the airport.

He added a $14 million project was completed this summer involving realignment for safety parameters and that $2.4 million has been received for phase two of the project.

“It’s more of a safety and speed enhancement to get on and off the taxiway and runways, so it basically makes their traveling experience a little bit better. It’s a combination of both getting people in and off those in a more effective manner,” Martin said.

Martin added phase two of the project will take place in the spring of 2024.