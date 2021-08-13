Erie Airport Executive Director returns to work following leave of absence

After more than two weeks, the executive director of the Erie International Airport returns from his leave of absence.

Nearly three weeks ago, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com reported Executive Director Derek Martin was on a leave of absence.

According to Martin, he has returned to his position as executive director.

The future of Delta Airline service in Erie, however, is still uncertain. At this time, Delta service will continue to be suspended at the Erie Airport.

