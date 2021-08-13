Erie Airport Executive Director returns to work following leave of absence

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After more than two weeks, the executive director of the Erie International Airport returns from his leave of absence.

Nearly three weeks ago, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com reported Executive Director Derek Martin was on a leave of absence.

According to Martin, he has returned to his position as executive director.

The future of Delta Airline service in Erie, however, is still uncertain. At this time, Delta service will continue to be suspended at the Erie Airport.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News