Erieites will have less worries when heading to the airport during snowy days that we are all used to having.

The Erie International Airport received 3.6 million federal dollars a month ago. Now, construction just begun to the snow removal equipment building.

The building will allow the dozens of equipment to be stored. The quality of the equipment will last longer since it’ll be preserved in a safe place.

The airport is also repaving its parking lots and entry roads.