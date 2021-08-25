Erie Airport receives major award

A local organization was awarded for their excellence in dealing with the cold and snow.

The Erie International Airport is the winner of the Balchen/Post award, handed out by the American Association of Airport Executives.

It recognizes the Erie snow crew for their dedicated efforts in keeping the airport safe and operational during the winter of 2020-21.

In the small commercial airport category (less than 100,000 operations per year), the Erie Airport was an honorable mention (2nd place).

