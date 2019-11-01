Erie Airport reminds public Real ID deadline is October 1, 2020

The Executive Director of the Erie Airport teamed up with Erie’s political leaders today to encourage residents to get their Real ID’s.

A Real ID is a form of identification that allows American citizens to get through airport security and to enter certain government buildings.

In order to get a Real ID, you must take either your passport, social security card, or birth certificate to your state’s licensing agency.

You will then get a Real ID, which has a symbol on it. If you do not have a Real ID by October 1, 2020, you will not be allowed to go through airport security.

“If you take a look at those things, it’s going to be time consuming and if you don’t have time because of a last minute travel requirement, it’s going to be tough,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director, Erie Airport.

If you have a passport, you do not need to get a Real ID.