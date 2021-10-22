Erie Airport to host TSA Pre-Check event in November

If you want a faster route through airport security, the Erie International Airport wants to help.

The Erie Regional Airport Authority will once again partner with IDEMIA, a provider for TSA Pre-Enrollment services, to host a one-week TSA Pre-Check enrollment event in the terminal at the Erie Airport.

The event will run Nov. 15 through Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 5 p.m. each day.

Customers should pre-enroll and schedule appointments HERE or call (855) 347-8371.

Walk-in enrollments will also be accepted, but appointments will be prioritized, and walk-ins may experience long wait times.

The cost is $85.00. More information will be published on the airport homepage HERE.

