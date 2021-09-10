Erie Ale Works celebrates anniversary

Two business owners celebrate seven years of serving up special brews to customers.

Erie Ale Works opened to the public in 2014, and on Friday night, they celebrated their continued success.

The festivities included a food truck, ice cream and two new beers brewed by co-owners Steve Anthony and Jeff McCullor.

McCullor said they couldn’t have made it this far without the support of Erie-ites.

“It’s great when I see the same people a lot,” said McCullor. “It shows they care about us being here and the products we make. It means a whole lot to Steve and I and the rest of the staff that work here.”

People could also buy a commemorative T-shirt to mark the anniversary.

