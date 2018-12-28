Erie Ale Works partners with Community Blood Bank for 'Share a Pint' campaign Video

The new year is just around the corner and the Community Blood Bank is encouraging people to make the resolution to give blood and save lives.

The Community Blood Bank is partnering with Erie Ale Works for the 'Share a Pint' campaign once again this weekend. Donors will receive a free mason jar in addition to being automatically entered in a raffle for $125 worth of Erie Ale Works merchandise including $50 in gift cards, a tee shirt, winter hat, and more. You have one more day to take part in sharing a pint.

Spokesperson Jaclyn Seymour tells us, "any donor that comes in the door will receive a ticket voucher to redeem for an Erie Ale Works and Community Blood Bank 'Share a Pint' mason jar glass."

The Community Blood Bank is open tomorrow from 9am-12:30pm.



