Erie and Millcreek hold swear in ceremonies Monday

An oath is made, and three new people step into the office for Erie City Coucil.

Ed Brzesinski, Michael Keys ad Mel Witherspoon were all sworn in this morning and were able to make remarks. Each noted different things they intend on making priority during their term.

Witherspoon is the only re-elect for the newcomers, saying how he will use his past experience to help make decisions this term.

“I’ve learned to evaluate instead of disagreeing right away– evaluate what they’re saying, and that’s important,” said Witherspoon.

Millcreek Township also swore in the new Township Supervisor. Republican Dan Ouellet was sworn into his position this morning. Ouellet beat incumbent member John Groh.

“Just like the campaign last year, it is about improving roads, taking care of storm water system for the flooding issues, keeping the township safe and moving forward,” said Ouellet.

Ouellet will oversee public works and service. Supervisor Jams Bock is now chairman, with John Morgan holding the title of vice chairman.