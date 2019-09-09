Erie and Millcreek Police investigating possible suicide after attempting to serve felony warrants

An intense day for Erie and Millcreek Police as they investigate what appears to be a suicide on the city’s west side.

According to Police, all of this started around 7 a.m. this morning when U.S. Federal Marshals attempted to serve multiple felony warrants to a man who lived at a house on the 1100 block of West 31st Street.

These warrants were issued by the Millcreek Police Department for a stolen vehicle and for writing bad checks.

As the Marshals knocked on the door and announced their presence, they heard what was believed to be a gun shot from inside the house.

Upon further investigation, the Marshals discovered the man they were looking for had apparently shot himself.

“There were multiple weapons found inside the residence and yes, there was a ballistic vest also found in the residence, so the investigation is still ongoing. Millcreek Police have two of the originating arrest warrants, so they were contacted,” said Deputy Chief Mike Nolan, Erie Police Department.

A two-year-old was inside the house at the time of the shooting, and they were not injured.

Police are not releasing the mans name at this time.

Jet 24 will keep you updated on the story as more information is released.