Erie Animal Network holds car wash fundraiser to make up money lost during the pandemic

Many organizations are getting creative while trying to make up money lost during the pandemic.

This afternoon, the Erie Animal Network on West 26th Street held a car wash fundraiser with help from Aleks Powersport Wash.

The Erie Animal Network is 100% volunteer and runs solely off of donations.

The money raised will go towards their programs including lost pet recovery assistance, pandemic pet program, and their safe pet program.

“COVID kind of messed up our funds so we are trying to stack some together so we can continue all of our good work within the community,” said Courtney Lowe, Erie Animal Network Volunteer.

On July 6th, The Erie Animal Network will hold a fundraising event at TGI Fridays.

The restaurant will take 20% of your bill and donate it to the shelter.

