Erie Apparel reflects on the origins of 814 Day

Local business Erie Apparel started 814 Day several years ago to share the pride of Erie.

In 2014, the custom T-shirt company started selling their 814 t-shirts, which turned into one of their best sellers.

Four years ago, they decided to help create a day to salute the City of Erie and support local businesses. Now, Erie Apparel teams up with other local businesses, including Sara’s Restaurant and Romolo Chocolates, to celebrate the day.

“Last year, we had to focus primarily on online sales and encourage people to shop online and stay home and stay safe,” said Erica Glover, assistant manager at Erie Apparel. “This year, we are glad that we get to encourage people to come into the store, so we get to see our customers and see all of our supporters here.”

Erie apparel opens tomorrow at 8 a.m. at their W. 12th St. location.

