Erie area gearing up for not one, but two major motorcycle events

The Erie area is gearing up for not one, but two major motorcycle events over the next two weeks.

On Saturday, the Harley Davidson of Erie’s Bike Fest gets underway. It’s located in the parking lot of the Harley Davidson store in Millcreek.

Rides are planned throughout the week to a number of Erie events, including 8 great Tuesdays and the vineyards of North East.

Organizers said it gives local riders a chance to show off to visitors from all over.

“We have so much to offer in Erie, people are proud of that as with everybody in my store, we love to show off a little bit. It’s a great week to do it,” said Laurie Thompson, General Manager, Harley Davidson Erie.

On July 17 some 165 thousand riders are expected for Roar on the Shore, this year at the Lake Erie Speedway outside North East.

For more information on the events you can visit Bike Fest’s website here and Roar on the Shore’s here.