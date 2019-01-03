Erie area has new talk radio station
If you live in the Erie region, you can now listen to a new radio station named, 'TalkErie.Com,' which launched Wednesday afternoon.
TalkErie.Com is available on FM 103.3, FM 105.9, and AM 1530 from 3-6pm. The station's general manager says the show will try to highlight under-represented voices in the community and positive news.
Listeners are able to call in during show times and join in on the conversation.
