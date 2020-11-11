Erie-Area Nonprofits can now apply for 2021 Ford Friendship Express Program

Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Local Ford Dealers in Erie, Pennsylvania today announced that applications are now available for the 2021 Ford Friendship Express program.

This year marks the 25th anniversary since the program began in Western New York, giving community groups and charitable organizations the opportunity to apply to receive a new Ford van each year.

While the Ford Friendship Express Program originated in Western New York, it expanded to Erie in 2013 as a way to share the gift of mobility with more nonprofits and charities in need of reliable transportation.

Since 2013, the program has donated 10 vehicles to Erie charitable organizations and is calling on local nonprofits to once again share their story for a chance to drive into 2021 in a new Ford vehicle.

“Since the program inception in 1996, we’ve been fortune enough to donate more than 100 vans to community groups and charitable organizations throughout Erie, Western New York and Rochester,” said Mark Winkler, chairman, Erie Ford Friendship Express Selection Committee. “We expanded Ford Friendship Express to Erie nearly eight years ago to broaden the program’s impact, bringing the gift of reliable transportation to more organizations in need. We’re proud to be able to support many important missions through this philanthropic initiative.”

Most recently, Mercy Center for Women joined the Erie Ford Friendship Express family, alongside organizations such as, The Sight Center of Northwest PA, Women’s Care Center of Erie County,ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum, The Greater Erie Area Habitat for Humanity, Erie City Mission, Community Recourses for Independence (CRI), National Alliance on Mental Illness of Erie County (NAMI) and Pleasant Ridge Manor.

All not-for-profit organizations operating within the counties of Erie (PA), Crawford and Warren are eligible to apply. By applying, local nonprofits can share their mission and explain how a new van will help to improve their mission.

If interested in driving away in a new Ford van, eligible organizations should consider the following: