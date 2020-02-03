Erie Area Rabbit Society hosts Bunny Bowl

The Super Bowl drew millions of viewers today. Here in Erie, we saw some furry friends gear up and score some touchdowns.

The 2020 Bunny Bowl drew in a local crowd at the Erie Area Rabbit Society. Folks got to watch the adorable and adoptable bunnies on the football field. The bunnies were taken out onto the field in front of spectators to get some exercise and score some touchdowns.

There is no word if any field goals or extra points were scored. All the bunnies that were competing are adoptable, spayed or neutered.

“Since it is Groundhog Day today, we decided to the groundhogs versus the bunnies… to do a little competition, since we’re stealing their limelight today.” said Hayley Huber, volunteer and board member.

The seventh annual Bunny Bowl included all adoptable bunnies from the Erie Area Rabbit Society for a fee of $50