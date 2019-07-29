Erie Area Rabbit Society hosts “Bunnypalooza”

If you’re looking for a new furry friend, E.A.R.S. has you covered!

The Erie Area Rabbit Society held it’s second annual “Bunnypalooza” and open house to raise awareness on rabbit adoption, with over 100 rabbits currently up for adoption and need a home.

The society raffled off prizes and baskets to raise donations for E.A.R.S. Erie. The open house raises awareness on rabbits and gives community members the opportunity to seek a new furry friend to take home.

“We have a pretty thorough process we go through to adopt bunnies out,” said Ron Steger, the co-founder of E.A.R.S. “We do some visits to make sure it’s going into a healthy, happy and safe home.”

E.A.R.S. asks that if you’re adopting a rabbit to allow at least one hour a day for your new pet to stay outside of its cage since it’s consider an exotic animal. The rabbits are available for adoption for $50 for one and a pair for $80.