Erie area to get some new art to help the community

One Erie area will be getting some new art to help the community.

There will soon be two new murals on two different buildings on Federal Hill in Erie.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network are using some of the money they received in 2019 from the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority.

According to the executive director, they will be using $30,000 from those funds to use towards both murals.

The murals will be on the buildings between Peach and West 26th Street. The Ink Assassins Tattoo building and the Hoffman building.

The Neighborhood Network are taking applications for artists now and will decide what design and an artist in February.

“This is an opportunity to beautify and eccentuate the businesses that are working so hard to bring it back to life,” said Alison Stinely, Youth Programs Manager for Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network.

One of the owners of the Ink Assassins Tattoo building is excited for this new addition.

“It will definitely make this part of town a little more lively. It’s cool to get some new art and it’s cool that it’s going to be on the outside of a tattoo shop you know a place that deals with a lot of art,” said Ryan Atzert, Co-Owner of Ink Assassins.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network will be choosing an artist in February.

The plan is to begin the murals in the spring and have everything finished by October.