Erie area YMCA’s hold parking lot health fair

Staff at area YMCA’s are out to prove that they can still say thank you to their members despite rising numbers of COVID-19.

For two hours, those staffers left their buildings to go out into the parking lots, bringing bags of health care information.

Normally, the Y’s annual Health Fair is held inside, but this year, the bags were put together first and then taken to the cars.

“We’ve been watching the bags come in with different goodies and essentials filled with information to just give to our members to make sure they are still aware of our appreciation for them.” said Curtis Jones.

The items in the bags were cleaned before being given out to the membership.