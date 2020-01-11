Erie Art Museum Board of Directors issue statement regarding executive director

The Board of Directors with the Erie Art Museum have issued a statement in regards to the allegations from female employees about the Erie Art Museum executive director Josh Helmer’s reported inappropriate relationship with a number of women. These allegations are the subject of an article in the New York Times.

“The Erie Art Museum Board of Directors takes seriously all allegations of misconduct. Prior to offering Mr. Helmer the position at the Erie Art Museum, the Board, with the help of an employment consultant, conducted due diligence including background checks. No issues were identified during our due diligence. The Board will make further comment as appropriate.”

