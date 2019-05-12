Erie Art Museum celebrates mom during Second Sunday event

The Erie Art Museum celebrated second Sunday and worked in a way to celebrate mom.

As kids made their way into the museum they got to look around for their favorite piece of art work. Once they chose which one they liked the most, they took a polaroid photo in front of it and then make a personalized frame just for mom.



One kid who makes it a tradition to attend these events with his mom, switched it up this month to do something special. “We have this one family that comes in and its always the mom and son, They come in every single month and they’re just a lot of fun,” said Carissa Brandt, Director of Education for the Erie Art Museum . “This month it was the dad who brought in the son, which was cool and they said we’re making it for mom this month, so it was really sweet. “

Next months event will be Make-A-Mosaic on June 9. The event admission is pay as you wish.

