Gallery Night kicked off Friday night at the Erie Art Museum. The event is featuring two new exhibits.

The two new exhibits feature work for National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Erie Art Museum was also featuring its fall Gallery Night exhibit.

The museum’s executive director said there’s a lot of creative working happening and they show a really rich community of a lot of different cultures.

“So I think it’s a great way to see what is going on in the community and get to experience some of the vibrant ideas that are around,” said Laura Domencic, executive director of the Erie Art Museum.

One of the exhibits features artists from Mexico, the large majority of the work is from a group of young artists that are working with a master print maker.

“This kind of showcases a lot of the indigenous cultures and there is a lot of gentrification that happens and there is a lot of political strife that is happening there specifically. So, this kind of opens up some ideas of what else is going on in our world,” Domencic said.

The art work has to do with class strife too.

“There is some extreme poverty that is happening as well along with the political unrest that is happening they are dealing with a lot of fascists sort of rule too. So they are kind of experiencing this need to be able to express and teach some younger children,” Domencic explained.

Another of the featured artists tells us why is important to have a platform to showcase their work.

“It means everything . I feel really grateful to be here and have this space to be able to have a platform to show my work and share my work with the world,” said Alex Anthes, one of the artists featured.

For more information on events at the erie art museum, check out their website here.