Erie Art Museum executive director facing scrutiny

The Erie Art Museum is making headlines in the New York Times. It’s an article about allegations from female employees made about current Erie Art Museum executive director Josh Helmer here and at a previous job.

According to the New York Times, one woman who came forward was someone who walked through the doors of the Erie Art Museum as an intern. The others leveling accusations were in Philadelphia.

Erie Art Museum executive Josh Helmer’s reported inappropriate relationship with a number of women are the subject of an article in the New York Times.

“It’s surprising, you hear it happening around the country all the time and its weird to hear it come back into Erie because you never think it would be around here, but unfortunately it happened.” said Will Smith, an Erie resident.

The report says that Helmer pursued several employees at the Philadelphia Art Museum where he was an executive at the time. The women said Helmer suggested a relationship could lead to a career advancement.

While the Times reporting could not determine what happened to those allegations, Helmer quietly resigned and later landed the Erie job. The New York Times also reports that an intern working at the Erie Art Museum also leveled a complaint when Helmer invited her to his house for coffee. Since hearing the report, one local woman began a petition, urging the Erie Art Museum to fire Helmer.

“It’s like it’s not something to be taken lightly. I mean it affects woman every single day and millions of women go through this. This is just something that needs to be taken seriously and I think the public is through this by having this petition.” Mary Smith said.

As the community continues to learn more, some hope this can make a change for the future.

“We know that this story is not going to be something that passes over the community quickly, but we hope that in the long run it prepares us better for future conversations around these matters.” said Patrick Fisher, executive director of the Erie Arts and Culture.

Late this afternoon, the Erie Art Museum board responded saying “The Erie Art Museum Board of Directors is reviewing the New York Times article and will respond in a timely manner.”