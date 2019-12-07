Erie Art Museum holds gallery night

Along with tonight’s holiday celebrations, the Erie Art Museum added to the excitement with a Gallery Night. The museum was filled with a festive crowd as part of the opening night of the Northwest Pennsylvania Artists Association’s biennial show.

Along with the museum, 21 other galleries throughout Erie County also took part in the no admission coordinated showcase. The museum spokesperson added they expected a thousand people to make their way to the museum this evening.

The next gallery night is set for February 28th.