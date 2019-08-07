Erie Art Museum holds Mid Day Art Break

The sounds of soul, R & B, and even a little rock filled the lunch time air at the Erie Art Museum.

The sounds of the Breeze Band on stage today at the Erie Art Museum for the mid day art break. Each Wednesday at noon, a performer or group provides the background sounds for lunch.

Listeners could get a meal from Molly Brannigans or bring their own. It’s become a summertime tradition in downtown Erie.

“This is the 13th year that we’ve done Mid Day Art Break. It’s exciting to have some of the same folks come out, but also see new faces,” said Lucia Conti, Erie Art Museum.

Four more groups are on the scheduled to provide the Wednesday entertainment this year.